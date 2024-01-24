Prom (PROM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.10 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $7.84 or 0.00019681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $143.10 million and $16.10 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017567 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,846.65 or 1.00014363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.00197862 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15972418 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $6,616,097.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.