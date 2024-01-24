Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 1,184 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $15,545.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,779.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $15,096.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $12,550.40.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. 233,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

