Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 1,184 Shares

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $15,545.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,779.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $15,096.00.
  • On Friday, December 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $12,550.40.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. 233,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LUNG

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.