Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $47.93 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002695 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000545 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00020464 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005953 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

