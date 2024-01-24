Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading Down 1.1%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Regulus Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$114.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

