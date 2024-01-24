Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) were up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

About Salzgitter

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

