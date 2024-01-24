Searle & CO. Acquires 440 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after acquiring an additional 130,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.52.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

