Searle & CO. Sells 300 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Searle & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.2% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,872,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

