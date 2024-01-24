Secret Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Secret has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $651.23 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00132375 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00023790 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004619 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002485 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00328863 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,467.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.