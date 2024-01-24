Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Sells $156,536.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00.

Shares of SSD stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.10. 144,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $202.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

