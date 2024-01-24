SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $125,000.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.01. 100,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,227. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $142.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 478.9% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SiTime in the second quarter worth $39,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in SiTime by 51.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SiTime in the third quarter worth $10,035,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 151.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

