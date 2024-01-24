SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.68 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19). Approximately 156,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 381,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.19).

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.08 million, a P/E ratio of -737.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.