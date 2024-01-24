SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Earnings Results

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.14 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $406.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $28.38.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.34%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock worth $336,056 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,798,000 after buying an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 68,229 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 60,415 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 38,993 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SmartFinancial

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.