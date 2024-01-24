SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SMBK stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $399.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $908,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock worth $336,056. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

