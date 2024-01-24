SOLVE Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $13.47 million and approximately $307,616.73 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,125,013 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars.

