StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 202860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
StrikePoint Gold Stock Down 11.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.72.
StrikePoint Gold Company Profile
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
