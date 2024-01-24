Substratum Market Cap Achieves $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $55.31 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00017960 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00023406 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,762.35 or 1.00086748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011463 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.78 or 0.00203334 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00020644 USD and is down -42.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

