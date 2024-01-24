Summit X LLC Buys 22,799 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.2 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. 15,746,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,626,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

