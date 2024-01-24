Summit X LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $72.47. 7,483,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,375. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

