Summit X LLC Has $8.37 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,614 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit X LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 702,860 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.