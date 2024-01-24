Summit X LLC Has $837,000 Stock Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 138.7% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 509.4% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 78,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 65,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of LAZR traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 9,224,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,584. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

