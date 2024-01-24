Summit X LLC Increases Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 161.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 17.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,721,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -152.67%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

