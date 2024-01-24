Summit X LLC Sells 151,740 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Summit X LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,740 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 745,845 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,978,729 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

