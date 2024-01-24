Summit X LLC Sells 24,868 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,868 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $10,414,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 700,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDLO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.04. 93,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,231. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $586.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

