Summit X LLC Sells 4,470 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 453.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. 22,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,803. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.