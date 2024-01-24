Summit X LLC Sells 5,038 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.26. 13,642,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,799,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

