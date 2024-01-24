Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

ERIC stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. 21,198,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,422,291. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

