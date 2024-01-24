Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases $94,750.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 523,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,637. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCBI
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
