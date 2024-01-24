Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases $94,750.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 523,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,637. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after buying an additional 722,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,631 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

