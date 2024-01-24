TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Trading Down 0.7%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 1,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMXXF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Get Our Latest Report on TMX Group
TMX Group Stock Performance
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.