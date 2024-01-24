Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.29

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 476349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

