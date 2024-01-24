Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Shares Down 0.2%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 22,482,467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 364,461% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

