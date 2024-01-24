TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,783 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.18. 154,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,178. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded TriNet Group from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

