TrueUSD (TUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $81.83 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $81.83 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002463 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,864,056,157 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

