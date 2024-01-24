TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, January 26th

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, January 26th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, January 26th.

TuanChe Price Performance

TuanChe stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 157,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,670. TuanChe has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuanChe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuanChe in the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TuanChe in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TuanChe by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

Featured Stories

