Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) Shares Down 12%

Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.15 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24). 41,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 362,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.27).
Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.
About Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L)
Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in digital and technology enabled businesses, natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.
