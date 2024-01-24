Unisync (TSE:UNI) Trading Down 1.7%

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Unisync Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$22.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.44.

Unisync Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unisync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.