Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.41 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Velas has a total market cap of $66.41 million and $1.40 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00076898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00023116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,549,428,405 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

