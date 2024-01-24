Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Veritex had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. 395,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,365. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.42. Veritex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Veritex by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBTX. Stephens lowered their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

