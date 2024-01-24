WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. 349,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,958. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,397 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,259,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

