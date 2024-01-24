Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) CEO David L. Payne Sells 8,728 Shares

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,001,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

WABC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 319,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,853. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.60. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WABC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westamerica Bancorporation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 247.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.