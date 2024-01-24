Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.40. 25,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 44,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

