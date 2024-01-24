WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,518,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 4,487,263 shares.The stock last traded at $50.41 and had previously closed at $50.40.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFR. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

