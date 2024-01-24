World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Down 4.3%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.51 and last traded at $136.57. 37,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 48,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.67.

Several brokerages have commented on WRLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.85.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The credit services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $137.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.95 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $738,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,637.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 88.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

