Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.68. 1,507,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $177,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

