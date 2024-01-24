Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. 1,692,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,923. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ZION shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Get Our Latest Report on ZION

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.