Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,158,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 2,255,812 shares.The stock last traded at $43.28 and had previously closed at $41.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

