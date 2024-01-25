3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

3M Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $120.85.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

