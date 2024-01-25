3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

3M Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MMM traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,062. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

