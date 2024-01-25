813,135 Shares in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Bought by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 813,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Genprex makes up about 0.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 1.37% of Genprex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genprex during the first quarter worth about $68,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genprex by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 443.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,186 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 43.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ GNPX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.23. 172,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,212. Genprex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Genprex Profile

Genprex ( NASDAQ:GNPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.