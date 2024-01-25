Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.75.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $112.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.83%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 5,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

