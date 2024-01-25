AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC remained flat at $9.72 during trading on Thursday. 4,460,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,609,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 973.97 and a beta of 1.42. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

The firm also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 103.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,372,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,280,000 after buying an additional 1,108,678 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 437.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 91,333 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

